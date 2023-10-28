AEW Rampage Live Coverage 10/27 - Mike Santana Vs. Ortiz, Four-Way Number One Contenders Bout

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Rampage" on October 27, 2023, coming to you live from The Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania!

After weeks of animosity, Mike Santana and Ortiz look to settle their differences tonight as they will be going one-on-one. The former tag team partners have made their disdain for one another crystal clear over the past few weeks, exchanging several verbal jabs in the form of videos.

Hikaru Shida's next challenger for the AEW Women's World Championship will be determined tonight, as Abadon, Skye Blue, Willow Nightingale, and Anna Jay collide in a Four-Way Match with the winner receiving their shot during tomorrow night's edition of "AEW Collision". This will be Shida's second defense since dethroning Saraya on October 10, having successfully retained her title over Ruby Soho this past Wednesday on "AEW Dynamite".

Aussie Open's Kyle Fletcher and Konosuke Takeshita will both be returning to competition tonight as they go head-to-head. Not only have Takeshita and Fletcher have faced off with one another in singles competition a handful of times prior to tonight, but the two teamed up on the October 4 episode of "Dynamite" in a losing effort to Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega.

Speaking of Omega, himself and AEW World Champion MJF both have something on their minds to share after agreeing to square off in a title match tomorrow night on "Collision."