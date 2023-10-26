AEW Dynamite 10/25/23: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

Full disclosure: For those who don't know, I'm not an AEW guy in general, and this episode in particular had very little to offer that I enjoyed. However, I have long been a Roderick Strong guy, and on Wednesday night I found that the show was better pretty much any time he was on screen.

One of the problems with the recent run of Strong/Kingdom/Adam Cole vignettes has been that they've felt so removed from what's actually happening on the wrestling show. Whereas the pre-All In MJF/Adam Cole vignettes had direct consequences that we got to watch play out on TV, Strong annoying Cole to death didn't really have anything to anchor it to the primary product, because Cole is out with an injury and MJF suddenly decided to feud with ten million people at the same time, none of whom are involved with Adam Cole. If it's not directly impacting MJF — the guy who wrestles on the TV show — it just feels unimportant.

Fortunately, this week Roderick Strong directly impacted MJF, and it was great. Cole is finally going off to have surgery and now Strong is here to annoy Max to death (complete with a spectacularly irritating "MAAAAAAAAAX!" call from Strong) which makes his annoyingness more immediate and gives us a reason to care about it. It also changes the existing dynamic in fun ways — instead of Cole, who is a genuinely good guy, struggling against the urge to rudely tell his friend he's being insufferable, we have "Your Scumbag" MJF, struggling against the urge to just push this moron's wheelchair off a cliff, preferably with him still in it. Hell, the fact that Strong has been annoying enough at this point that MJF can basically lose that struggle and we're all fine with it almost serves to retroactively justify the Strong/Cole vignettes in the first place. I also really enjoyed the way AEW set up both Strong and the Kingdom and The Acclaimed as MJF's potential partners against Bullet Club Gold, only for him to choose neither because MJF is still a massive prick with no friends. Instead, we later get a moment backstage where Samoa Joe trades his "friendship" for another world title shot, and won't it be interesting when MJF shows up to fight BCG not with friends, but with enemies he's bribed?