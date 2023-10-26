MJF Vs. Kenny Omega World Title Match Announced For This Week's AEW Collision

MJF may not be in possession of his AEW World Championship, but he remains a fighting champion.

On tonight's "AEW Dynamite," the AEW Champion was engaged in a war of words with his AEW Full Gear opponent, Jay White, when MJF was interrupted by Kenny Omega. Omega has been reminding MJF that he's coming dangerously close to breaking Omega's record as the longest single reign in the history of the AEW Championship. "The Best Bout Machine" forced the issue and challenged MJF to a title match. MJF not only accepted the challenge but told Omega that he'd be facing him in just three days at "AEW Collision" at the Mohegan Sun Casino.

MJF has been AEW World Champion since November 19, at the 2022 edition of AEW Full Gear, and is just 6 days away from breaking Omega's record of 346 days. Not only does MJF have Omega and White breathing down his neck, but he's also been called out by ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe and MJF's former Pinnacle compatriot Wardlow.