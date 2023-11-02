Orange Cassidy AEW International Title Rematch Added To Full Gear

AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy overcame Claudio Castagnoli on Wednesday, sneaking out a retention against the Blackpool Combat Club member on "AEW Dynamite," and afterward Cassidy was attacked by his bitter rival as of late, Jon Moxley, who bit and tore at Cassidy's face.

Later on "Dynamite," Moxley threw down the gauntlet against the International Champion, challenging Cassidy to a match at AEW Full Gear on November 18 in Inglewood, CA. Moxley mentioned the fact that Cassidy is only champion because the injury Moxley suffered against Fenix at "AEW Grand Slam" took Moxley out of contention, and robbed the former AEW World Champion of his chance to regain the title. Later in the broadcast, the match was confirmed to be for the International title.

Moxley's last reign with the International Championship came after he defeated Cassidy in a bloody match at AEW All Out in Chicago, IL, ending Cassidy's historic 326-day reign with the title. Cassidy became the first-ever 2x AEW International Champion on October 10 at the special "Title Tuesday" edition of "AEW Dynamite." The two men came to blows recently at AEW Battle of the Belts VIII.