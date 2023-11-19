Tony Khan Confirms New AEW Title For Continental Classic, Along With Rules & Start Date

AEW President Tony Khan has confirmed that the first AEW Continental Classic tournament will culminate in the crowning of the first AEW Continental Champion.

Khan wrote on social media Saturday night, "The Continental Classic starts this week, Wednesday, Thanksgiving Eve on #AEWDynamite! 12 fighters, no interference, nobody at ringside. The winner becomes AEW Continental Champion + ROH World Champion + NJPW Strong Openweight Champion, a new Triple Crown Champion at Worlds End!"

As noted, Eddie Kingston announced at AEW Full Gear that he will defend his ROH World and NJPW STRONG Openweight titles in every match he competes in of the round-robin-style tournament. Six competitors will be split into two groups for those round-robin bouts, which will begin this Wednesday, November 22, on "Dynamite." The matches will continue for six weeks across "Dynamite" and "Collision" until the finals take place at the new AEW Worlds End pay-per-view on Saturday, December 30, in Long Island.

The first Continental Classic will have 12 competitors but only four have been confirmed thus far: Kingston, Bryan Danielson, Andrade El Idolo, and Mark Briscoe. Wrestling Inc. will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.