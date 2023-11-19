AEW Full Gear 2023: 3 Things We Hated And Three Things We Loved

The only thing about the opener I actively didn't like was literally everything that involved Ric "Hello, I'm A Sex Pest, There Are Actual Documentaries About It" Flair, but particularly egregious was the moment when Flair confronted Christian outside the ring. The referee came over to head off any trouble, at which point Christian shoved Flair lightly and Flair responded with a series of chops. Which is, you know, illegal. And the referee is RIGHT THERE, LOOKING AT THEM. And yet, no disqualification, match continues.

The announcers tried to cover with something about "the referee's discretion," but we've all been taught a certain way to watch wrestling over the years. There's a certain language inherently implied here, and that language says you get DQ'd if your weird pervy uncle gets physical with your opponent. If you want to do things different, you have to tell your audience you're doing it differently, which includes clearly detailing the specific ways in which it's different and doing so ahead of time. If you can't do that, make the match no disqualification, or do the work to build a ref distraction spot into it, or best of all, don't sign RIc Flair to a multi-year contract because he has an energy drink.

But it wasn't just Flair. The mishap in Toni Storm's win over Hikaru Shida was a legitimate mistake that occurred when Storm's metal tray (or whatever) didn't cooperate with her tights, but that didn't make Aubrey Edwards look any less dumb for pretending not to notice. I'm not totally sure what, if anything, can be done on the fly in a situation like that, but it's just weird that this referee thing has been such a consistent issue for AEW over the years. And unfortunately, it really stood out at Full Gear.