Adam Copeland, Sting, And Darby Allin Earn AEW Full Gear Win With Ric Flair Ringside

The main card of AEW Full Gear kicked off in a major way as Christian Cage, Luchasaurus, and Nick Wayne battled Adam Copeland, Sting, and Darby Allin in a trios bout with Ric Flair at ringside for Sting's team.

Both teams had unique entrances as a youth choir opened for Cage, while Copeland rocked a half-painted face in honor of teaming with Sting and Allin. As for the bout itself, Allin was beat-down for a while until he made the hot tag to Copeland. Cage managed to escape, allowing Copeland to get his hands on Luchasaurus instead. Sting then leaped over Flair at ringside to wipe out Luchasaurus and Wayne on the floor. Sting and Copeland hit a simultaneous Scorpion Death Drop/elbow drop combo on Luchasaurus inside before Allin assisted with a triple-team suplex on Wayne.

At ringside, Flair unloaded with chops on Cage before Cage thumbed Flair in the eye and hit him with a low blow. Cage then snuck in a shot with the title in the ring before Copeland chased him into the crowd. In the end, Allin landed a Coffin Drop on Luchasaurus and Copeland covered him for the win.

Afterward, Allin reminded the crowd that this was Sting's last match in California as "The Icon" continues his retirement tour en route to AEW Revolution in March. This marked Copeland's first AEW pay-per-view match and victory after making his first appearance at WrestleDream in October.