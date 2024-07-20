AEW Collision Live Coverage 7/20/24: Women's Lumberjack Match, Trios Titles Up For Grabs

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of AEW "Collision" on July 20, 2024 live from the ESports Stadium in Arlington, Texas! This is the first week of a six week residency for "Collision" and ROH on the "Path to ALL IN" series.

Deonna Purrazzo and Thunder Rosa have been feuding since March and they don't seem to be ending it anytime soon. Two weeks ago on "Rampage", "The Virtuosa" attacked Rosa after her match. This led to "La Mera Mera" to challenge her to a lumberjack match. Skye Blue recently set out to challenge herself against the best and has former three-time AEW Women's Champion, Hikaru Shida in her sights. After losing to Mariah May in the semifinals of the Owen Hart Cup tournament, Shida looks to get back on track.

When Orange Cassidy needed a backup, Tomohiro ISHII answered the call. On last night's "Rampage", he became a member of The Conglomeration and teamed up with Cassidy and Kyle O'Reilly to beat Undisputed Kingdom. In a backstage promo, Mark Briscoe was not thrilled about his "Death Before Dishonor" opponent, Roderick Strong hitting him in the jaw. To get even, Briscoe is putting forth ISHII to face Strong tonight.

Last week on "Collision", Christopher Daniels stripped the Bang Bang Gang of the Unified Trios Championships due to Jay White being out with an injury. Instead of implementing the Free Bird rule to allow Juice Robinson to take his place, Daniels took their titles away. Christian Cage suggested that The Patriarchy be given the titles. Daniels decided that the two teams would instead have a match for the titles.

On "Dynamite", Darby Allin returned to officially join Team AEW in next week's Blood and Guts match. As a warmup, he'll face off against The Beast Mortos. Two weeks ago, Mortos had an excellent match with Claudio Castagnoli.

After weeks of vignettes, we will see the debut of Hologram.