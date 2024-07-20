AEW Dynamite Live Coverage 7/19 - Minoru Suzuki Takes On The Butcher, Chris Jericho & Big Bill Face The Outrunners

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Rampage" on July 19, 2024, coming to you live from the Simmons Bank Arena in Little Rock, Arkansas!

Chris Jericho will be defending the FTW Championship against Minoru Suzuki this coming Wednesday on "AEW Dynamite". Before the two collide, however, they both look to gain some momentum heading into the bout as Suzuki goes one-on-one with The Butcher while Jericho joins forces with Big Bill to square off with The Outrunners. Suzuki presented Jericho with a contract for their title match this past Wednesday as Jericho was hosting the latest episode of his talk show, "The Learning Tree With Chris Jericho".

Orange Cassidy, Tomohiro Ishii, and Kyle O'Reilly of The Conglomeration will be going head-to-head with The Undisputed Kingdom's Roderick Strong and Ring of Honor World Tag Team Champions Matt Taven and Mike Bennett. Elsewhere, The Lucha Brothers will be returning to tag team action for the first time since the May 25 episode of "AEW Collision" as they collide with Private Party.

Additionally, Kris Statlander will be returning to action for the first time since coming up short against archrival Willow Nightingale in the semifinals of the 2024 Women's Owen Hart Cup Tournament as she takes on an opponent who has yet to be announced.