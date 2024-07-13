AEW Collision Live Results 7/13/24: Number 1 Contender Match For The ROH World Title

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of AEW "Collision" on July 13, 2024 from the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

Fresh off a win on "Rampage", Roderick Strong will face Dalton Castle. The winner will become the Number 1 contender for the ROH World Championship. They will face Mark Briscoe at "Death Before Dishonor" on July 26.

Advertisement

Strong won't be the only member of the Undisputed Kingdom in action. The ROH tag team champions, Matt Taven and Mike Bennett, will face Orange Cassidy and Kyle O'Reilly. The titles will not be on the line. Undisputed Kingdom – particularly Strong – have been trying to recruit O'Reilly to join them. Strong also has history with Cassidy.

In another growing feud, Shane Taylor Promotions will take on Top Flight. These two Trios have been picking up wins and have been at each other's throats for weeks. In fact, they main evented "Rampage" last night with Taylor picking up the victory for his team.

Speaking of Trios, two-thirds of the Unified Trios Champions, the Bang Bang Gang will be in action. Also in action is former Women's Champion, Nyla Rose. Skye Blue picked up a win on ROH this week. She looks to continue her winning ways against Harley Cameron.

Advertisement

During AEW's last trip to Canada, we saw the debut of Tommy "Dynamite Kid" Billington. As his nickname suggests, Billington is the nephew of the late, great "Dynamite Kid". He will go one-on-one with Konosuke Takeshita.