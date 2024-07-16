AEW Collision Viewership & Ratings Report: 7/13/24

Last week's episode of "AEW Collision" had a rough one in the ratings, as the show went head to head with WWE's Money in the Bank PLE, leaving the Saturday show with some of its lowest ratings of the year. While "Collision" seemed poised for recovery this past Saturday, things took a sharp turn hours before the show, when the United States' attention turned to an assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump, a story that dominated the news cycle the rest of Saturday evening.

So how did the assassination attempt affect "Collision's" ratings? Not all that much. Wrestlenomics reports that "Collision" drew 362K total viewers, and 0.14 in the coveted 18-49 demographic. Both numbers were up from the previous week, but in vastly different ways. While total viewership only up 18% from 306K, 18-49 was up significantly, rising a whopping 75% from 0.08 for one of "Collision's" biggest increases in the demo. This would suggest that, while coverage of the assassination attempt hurt older viewership, it didn't draw away younger viewers.

Nevertheless, "Collision" was still lower than usual on the charts, coming in 24th behind mostly cable news coverage. The show also did face some sports competition, going directly against the UFC Fight Night prelims which drew 625K and 0.26. Meanwhile Fight Night, which aired after "Collision," drew 1.009 million and 0.44, making it the top sports program of the night.

Mostly setting up matches for future episodes, "Collision" notably saw Roderick Strong become #1 contender for the ROH World Title by defeating Dalton Castle, while his Undisputed Kingdom teammates defeated Orange Cassidy and Kyle O'Reilly in the main event with Trent Beretta's help. Arguably the most notable match was the opener, where Konosuke Takeshita defeated "Dynamite Kid" Tommy Billington in a well received contest.