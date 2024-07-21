Darby Allin Challenges Jack Perry To Wembley Stadium TNT Title Match On AEW Collision

Darby Allin and The Beast Mortos' opening match on Saturday's edition of "AEW Collision" had the Texas crowd chanting "AE-Dub," but Allin's post-match announcement sent the audience into a frenzy of approval. As Allin sat in the ring, he issued a challenge: he is seeking out Jack Perry and the TNT Championship at All In.

Advertisement

Allin and Mortos' match ahead of "AEW Dynamite: Blood and Guts" fired up the "Collision" crowd. Both men picked up considerable offense, but a Coffin Drop from Allin earned him the victory. He took to the microphone after the match and called out The Elite for their lack of holistic leadership. After he called out The Young Bucks for their absence on "Collision," Allin turned his attention to Perry and the TNT Championship. He claimed that the TNT Championship was "everything" to him, and staked his claim on the title.

"So, Jack, I know that All In's right around the corner," Allin said. "So if you have the balls, let's play."

Perry won the TNT Championship in a six-man ladder match at Forbidden Door 2024, after previous champion Adam Copeland vacated the title following a foot injury. So far, Perry has defended the title once against Marko Stunt, and is coming up on twenty days as champion. Perry has yet to respond to Allin's challenge, but the two are scheduled to clash in a Blood and Guts match on the upcoming episode of "Dynamite."

Advertisement