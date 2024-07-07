Marko Stunt Makes Shocking Return To AEW, Answers Jack Perry Challenge On Collision

Less than a week after surviving a six-man ladder match at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door to become TNT Champion, Jack Perry issued an open challenge for the belt on "AEW Collision." In a backstage segment, Perry reminded everyone that he was the first challenger to the original TNT Champion (Cody Rhodes, though Perry didn't refer to Rhodes by name). Perry said he wasn't ready then, but that he wanted to give someone else the opportunity to try to take the title from him.

Perry made his way to the ring first. As he was awaiting to see who had the guts to answer his challenge, familiar music hit along with a familiar video package — the old entrance for Jurassic Express — and former AEW wrestler (and hometown hero) Marko Stunt returned to challenge his former friend, much to Perry's surprise. Stunt hadn't been seen in AEW in more than two years; he was released from his contract in March 2022, supposedly due to budget cuts that became necessary as the AEW roster grew, and he was somewhat vocal in the months that followed about how his release went down behind the scenes.

On "Collision," Perry tried to get Stunt to leave, but a defiant Stunt headbutted the champion. Perry took him down, but the fans were firmly behind their hometown boy. Stunt didn't lay down for his friend and put up a solid fight, but Perry retained after brutally lawn darting Stunt into the bottom turnbuckle and delivering a running knee. In a follow-up segment on AEW's social media, Stunt was being interviewed backstage by Lexy Nair when he was approached by former Jurassic Express teammate Killswitch (fka Luchasaurus) who grunted in acknowledgement before moving on.

