Video: Jack Perry Reflects On AEW Return, Spits On TNT Title

Jack Perry is the new AEW TNT Champion following Forbidden Door on June 30. Perry survived a gruelling six-man ladder match to become the new champion, defeating Dante Martin, Mark Briscoe, Konosuke Takeshita, Lio Rush, and El Phantasmo in the process. Perry was originally going to be handed the belt by The Young Bucks following Adam Copeland's injury, but through the orders of AEW President Tony Khan and Interim Executive Vice President Christopher Daniels, Perry had to earn his way into the match.

Now that he is the champion, one would think that Perry would be extremely happy about once again having gold around his waist. However, AEW cameras caught up with Perry following his big win, where he not only had some choice words for everyone in the company, but he also showed the world what the belt means to him by spitting on it.

EXCLUSIVE The 'Scapegoat' Jack Perry (@boy_myth_legend) shares scathing comments as the new TNT Champion. pic.twitter.com/c9WH9M1Kj3 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 1, 2024

"I've been back here two months, and in that time I joined The Elite, I hit Tony Khan, I got rid of Kenny Omega, I pinned Bryan Danielson, and now I'm the TNT Champion. Get a good shot of that right there, you know what that says? That says I'm the future. That says that I'm the face of this network, even though like half the guys in these locker rooms, they probably don't even want me here. Well guess what...I ain't going anywhere."

With Perry winning the TNT Championship, it now means that all four members of The Elite are champions. Kazuchika Okada is the AEW Continental Champion, while The Young Bucks are currently the AEW Tag Team Champions. The group will also be selecting the wildcard entrant for the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, meaning that they could have the AEW World Championship in their possession by the end of the summer.