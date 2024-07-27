AEW Collision And Battle Of The Belts XI Live Coverage 6/27/24

Welcome to Wrestling's Inc.'s coverage of AEW "Collision" and "Battle of the Belts IX" on July 27, 2024 live from ESports Stadium in Arlington, Texas!

Fresh off their ROH debut at last night's "Death Before Dishonor", The MxM Collection (Mansoor & Mason Madden) will make their "Collision" debut. They defeated Spanish Announce Project in their first ROH match and look to defeat FTR in their AEW debut.

The Conglomeration also competed at "Death Before Dishonor". Kyle O'Reilly and ISHII were unsuccessful in defeating The Kingdom for the ROH Tag Team titles. Mark Briscoe retained the ROH World Championship against Roderick Strong. Tonight, The Conglomeration takes on the Premier Athletes. The fourth member of The Conglomeration, Orange Cassidy faces Johnny TV.

After competing in the Survival of the Fittest match for the ROH Television title, Lio Rush takes on PAC. PAC is coming off a match last night with Death Triangle in their CMLL debut. Hologram made his AEW debut last week on "Collision". Tonight, he'll face The Beast Mortos. Mortos defeated Komander last night at "Death Before Dishonor".

After losing a lumberjack match on last week's "Collision", Thunder Rosa looks to get back on track against Maya World. World will be making her AEW debut and has been on ROH a couple of times. World is a Dallas native and has trained with ROH Women's Champion, Athena.

On "Battle of the Belts", Willow Nightingale will return to action in AEW for the first time since winning the vacant CMLL Women's World Championship. She will face Deonna Purrazzo in a title eliminator match. Should Purrazzo win, she will get a future shot at the title. "Timeless" Toni Storm will also be in a title eliminator match against Taya Valkyrie.

With The Patriarchy defeating the Bang Bang Gang last Saturday, they became the Trios Champion. The Unified Trios titles are no more. The ROH Six-Man titles are now up for grabs. The Undisputed Kingdom will take on Dustin Rhodes and The Von Erichs to determine the new champions.