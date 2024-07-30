WWE SmackDown Viewership & Ratings Report, 7/26/2024

The July 26 edition of "WWE SmackDown" saw a sharp decline in viewership and an even larger decrease in the key demographic ratings due to them facing some tough competition.

As per "WrestleNomics," the show brought in a total of 2,058,000 viewers, an 11 percent decline from last week's show, which had garnered 2,313,000 viewers. The overall viewership saw a 10 percent reduction from the average of the previous four weeks. Meanwhile, the 18-49 key demographic witnessed a 20 percent decrease from the previous week, registering a rating of 0.52 from a 0.65 on the July 19 "SmackDown" show, while the show's ratings also saw a 22 percent decrease compared with the average of the trailing four weeks. The report claimed that the key demographic rating is the lowest since the December 29, 2023 edition of "SmackDown."

The fall in viewership and ratings does not come as a surprise as the blue brand was broadcast at the same time as the opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France. As per the report, the opening ceremony raked in nearly 29 million viewers across NBC's platforms.

Last week's show did not feature Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, who was away due to being a part of WWE's Japan tour. A women's tag team match headlined the show as Michin and Bayley took on Nia Jax and Tiffany Stratton with the latter team coming away with the win. The show also saw The Bloodline's Tama Tonga and Jacob Fatu become number one contenders for the WWE Tag Team titles after they won a tag team gauntlet match.

