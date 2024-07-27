Jacob Fatu & Tama Tonga Win WWE Tag Titles No. 1 Contender's Gauntlet On SmackDown

Friday's edition of "WWE SmackDown" saw six teams compete in an explosive gauntlet match for the opportunity to challenge #DIY for the WWE Tag Team Championships. By the time the smoke cleared, Solo Sikoa's New Bloodline found themselves with a championship opportunity, and another chance to establish their dominance on the blue brand.

Angel and Berto of Legado del Fantasma locked up with the team of Apollo Crews and Baron Corbin to start Friday's six-team gauntlet match. The unlikely duo of Crews and Corbin stood strong against the luchadors, and Corbin pinned Angel following an End of Days. Crews and Corbin were then greeted by the Street Profits and B-Fab. That match turned into an athletic spectacle, but Crews and Corbin's overall inexperience allowed the Street Profits to score an elimination.

Fresh off of the successful pinfall, Angelo Dawkins was immediately subjected to several roll-up pin attempts by Pretty Deadly's Kit Wilson. Pretty Deadly tormented the Street Profits, but the Profits managed to score another elimination after a Blockbuster from the Heavens — but Montez Ford's knee was hanging on by a thread as Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows of The O.C. stomped down the ramp. Dawkins came out in full force to support his teammate, and after interrupting a finisher attempt from The O.C., Dawkins rolled up Gallows for yet another elimination. The Profits displayed great teamwork, but The Bloodline proved that blood truly is thicker than water. After plenty of interference from Sikoa, Tama Tonga and Jacob Fatu — a substitute for an injured Tonga Loa — secured the win following a Samoan Drop from Fatu onto Ford.

The Bloodline are now the No. 1 Contenders for Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa's WWE Tag Team Championships, which the duo earned on the July 5 episode of "SmackDown." In a Bloodline vignette at the end of the episode, it was revealed that the title match will take place on "SmackDown" next Friday, not at SummerSlam.