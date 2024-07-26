WWE SmackDown Live Coverage 7/26 - Number One Contenders Gauntlet Match, Women's Tag Team Bout

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE SmackDown" on July 26, 2024, coming to you from the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska!

Two weeks after successfully retaining the WWE Tag Team Championship against A-Town Down Under, #DIY will find out who their next challengers for the title is as The Bloodline collides with Legado Del Fantasma, The Street Profits, The OC, Pretty Deadly, and Baron Corbin and Apollo Crews in a Number One Contenders Gauntlet Match. Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano became the titleholders after dethroning Grayson Waller and Austin Theory on the July 5 episode of "SmackDown".

Women's Money In The Bank briefcase holder Tiffany Stratton will be joining forces with Nia Jax to square off with Michin and WWE Women's Champion Bayley. Bayley and Jax found themselves involved in a heated verbal exchange during a satellite interview last week ahead of their title match at WWE SummerSlam on August 3. Later that night, they encountered one another again when Bayley cost Stratton her match against Michin by taking out Jax (who was present at ringside) and destroying her briefcase.

After he signed the contract last week to officially secure a United States Championship match against Logan Paul at SummerSlam, LA Knight looks to gain some momentum heading into the bout as he goes head-to-head with Santos Escobar. Knight and Escobar previously squared off with one another in a Triple Threat Men's Money In The Bank Qualifier alongside Paul on the June 28 edition of "SmackDown".

