Video: DIY Celebrates Their WWE Tag Team Championship Win Following SmackDown

The WWE Tag Team Championship belts are now around the waists of Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano, who defeated Grayson Waller and Austin Theory on Friday's episode of "WWE SmackDown."

In a new video for WWE's social media channels, Gargano and Ciampa reflected on winning the tag titles eight years after winning the WWE NXT Tag Team Titles in the same building at NXT TakeOver: Toronto. Gargano quoted the famous Paul Rudd "Look at us, who'd have thought?" meme to show how far he, his partner, and even WWE interviewer Cathy Kelley have come in the past eight years since being in WWE's developmental league.

EXCLUSIVE: @CiampaWWE and @JohnnyGargano talk about becoming the WWE Tag Team Champions eight years after winning the #WWENXT Tag Team Championship in the same building.#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/YQuTQBpdbc — WWE (@WWE) July 6, 2024

"Obviously winning the NXT Tag Team Championship was huge for us, it made our careers, but [the WWE Tag Team Championships] were the endgame," Gargano gushed, also mentioning that he and Ciampa had begun in "NXT" as part-time enhancement talent, who were likely never meant to be WWE superstars in the first place. "Tonight we proved [the doubters] wrong." Ciampa declared the belts "the prettiest titles in WWE" and that he couldn't wait to introduce his new title belt to his daughter Willow.

Ciampa and Gargano, both former WWE NXT Champions, defeated Theory and Waller, who were the first "WWE Tag Team Champions" under the titles' new moniker and design. They won the titles as the "WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship" at WrestleMania 40 in a ladder match which was also for the WWE Raw Tag Team Titles (later rechristened the WWE World Tag Team Championship), with the titles rechristened and redesigned not long after their win.