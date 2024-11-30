2024 AEW Continental Classic Tournament Results, 11/30 Collision

The Continental Classic continued with its second night of action during "AEW Collision," which aired Saturday after being taped on November 27. Following on from Wednesday night's wins from Shelton Benjamin, Claudio Castagnoli, and Brody King over Mark Briscoe, Ricochet, and Darby Allin respectively, Saturday night was opened with Will Ospreay chalking his first points in the Gold League with a win over Juice Robinson. The bout was fought aggressively on the side of Robinson, targeting the injured neck of Ospreay in an attempt to ground the "Aerial Assassin."

Ospreay would, however, take flight several times throughout the bout. But one time this almost worked to his detriment was for an attempted hurricanrana, which Robinson appeared to have caught for a powerbomb but fell forward, dropping Ospreay to the mat on the back of his head and neck. "The Juice" continued to let loose, looking for the Left Hand of God before Ospreay had it scouted and sought an Oscutter, which Robinson then avoided to land a stiff lariat for a near-fall. Ospreay fought back into a position to hit Styles Clash for his own near-fall, but followed up with the Hidden Blade to get the winning pinfall and his first three points. The Gold League after the first round of bouts now has Ospreay, King, and Castagnoli leading with three points to Robinson, Allin, and Ricochet's zero.

Kyle Fletcher and The Beast Mortos kicked off Saturday night's pair of Blue League ties, looking to even the three points earned by Benjamin earlier in the week. Fletcher carried the momentum from his Full Gear win over Ospreay last weekend against Mortos, but the match itself was fought fairly evenly, with Fletcher taking the lead in its early stages before Mortos rallied through into his own offensive and a close near-fall. Fletcher would fight back, ultimately landing the brainbuster for the pin.