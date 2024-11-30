2024 AEW Continental Classic Tournament Results, 11/30 Collision
The Continental Classic continued with its second night of action during "AEW Collision," which aired Saturday after being taped on November 27. Following on from Wednesday night's wins from Shelton Benjamin, Claudio Castagnoli, and Brody King over Mark Briscoe, Ricochet, and Darby Allin respectively, Saturday night was opened with Will Ospreay chalking his first points in the Gold League with a win over Juice Robinson. The bout was fought aggressively on the side of Robinson, targeting the injured neck of Ospreay in an attempt to ground the "Aerial Assassin."
Ospreay would, however, take flight several times throughout the bout. But one time this almost worked to his detriment was for an attempted hurricanrana, which Robinson appeared to have caught for a powerbomb but fell forward, dropping Ospreay to the mat on the back of his head and neck. "The Juice" continued to let loose, looking for the Left Hand of God before Ospreay had it scouted and sought an Oscutter, which Robinson then avoided to land a stiff lariat for a near-fall. Ospreay fought back into a position to hit Styles Clash for his own near-fall, but followed up with the Hidden Blade to get the winning pinfall and his first three points. The Gold League after the first round of bouts now has Ospreay, King, and Castagnoli leading with three points to Robinson, Allin, and Ricochet's zero.
Kyle Fletcher and The Beast Mortos kicked off Saturday night's pair of Blue League ties, looking to even the three points earned by Benjamin earlier in the week. Fletcher carried the momentum from his Full Gear win over Ospreay last weekend against Mortos, but the match itself was fought fairly evenly, with Fletcher taking the lead in its early stages before Mortos rallied through into his own offensive and a close near-fall. Fletcher would fight back, ultimately landing the brainbuster for the pin.
Kazuchika Okada and Daniel Garcia shared the spoils
The main event of "Collision" saw TNT Champion Daniel Garcia fight to a stalemate with the reigning Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada. Okada is the defending champion in this year's tournament, having defeated last year's winner Eddie Kingston in March, and is the first champion to do so; per the tournament rules, he will have to win the entire thing to remain the Continental Champion. As the last of the opening round matches in the Blue League, it was left to Garcia and Okada to keep up with Fletcher and Benjamin's tally going into the next. But they would share the spoils after a full 20 minutes of action, as well as the tournament rules playing their own advantage for the champion with Garcia denied a seemingly guaranteed victory.
Okada and Garcia had often gone blow-for-blow throughout the early and middle stages of the bout, the former using underhanded tactics to get the advantage on the outside; Okada laid on the floor feigning injury, prompting referee Aubrey Edwards to go for the ringside doctor to make a decision, and opening things up for Okada to grab a steel chair to hit Garcia. After doing so, he called Edwards back to show he was fine. Okada brought Garcia back into the ring instead of going for the count-out, but Garcia fought back into the advantage to lock in an ankle lock. Okada reached the ropes, and Garcia sought to follow up with two running knees, but Okada had the second scouted and delivered a dropkick of his own. He looked to land The Rainmaker, but Garcia once more countered with a cradle into a Sharpshooter in the middle of the ring. Garcia looked to have an imminent submission, but the bell rang for the time-limit draw to ensure both men walked away with a point each.