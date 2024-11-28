2024 AEW Continental Classic Tournament Results, 11/27 Dynamite
The Continental Classic has arrived for the second time in AEW's history, with 12 participants eager to fight for the grand prize: the AEW Continental Championship. On the special Thanksgiving Eve edition of "AEW Dynamite," the Continental Classic kicked off in spectacular fashion, with Shelton Benjamin picking up three points against Mark Briscoe, Claudio Castagnoli getting the edge over Ricochet for three point, and Brody King overcoming Darby Allin to score three points, as well.
The night opened with Benjamin and Briscoe fighting in the Continental Classic's Blue League. The two men had an evenly-paced match, with Briscoe standing resilient against Benjamin's heavy-handed assault. At one point, Briscoe seemed to have injured his ribs following an elbow drop to Benjamin, but any injury concerns were quickly assuaged when Briscoe followed up the daring move with another elbow drop to the outside. Briscoe then survived a series of incredible suplexes from Benjamin, but a kick to the head left Briscoe vulnerable. Benjamin secured the win, and his three points, following a belly-to-back suplex.
Castagnoli and Ricochet's fight in the Gold League marked the midway point of the show. Ricochet, coming off of a devastating loss against Konosuke Takeshita at Full Gear, threw countless high-flying moves at Castagnoli, only to be intercepted by the Death Riders' strongman. After a failed submission attempt by Castagnoli, Castagnoli sought the countout victory against Ricochet, but Ricochet barely beat the count to keep the match alive. At his wits end, Castagnoli levelled the recent AEW signee with a lariat, and three points were added to the Swiss talent's scorecard.
A second Gold League match closes out the show
King and Allin's match for the Gold League closed out the night. The two wasted no expense in the name of violence, to the point where the commentary team's audio was taken out during a brawl between the two. Allin nearly won the match via count-out after taking out King with two Coffin Drops on the outside of the ring, but King slid back into the ring just before the count-out. Allin attempted to land a third Coffin Drop for the win, but King ultimately caught Allin into a hold, which King transitioned into a Gonzo Bomb for the victory. After the match, Castagnoli appeared to stare down King, steel chair in hand. Brody and Castagnoli will collide in a Continental Classic match on the upcoming December 4 episode of "Dynamite."
While it is still a points-based, round robin-style tournament, the Continental Classic has been revised this year so that both the semi-finals and the finals will all occur at Worlds End. The Blue League's winner will take on the Gold League's runner-up in the first semi-final match, and the Gold League's winner will lock up with the Blue League's runner-up in the second semi-final match. Both winners will meet in the later in the Worlds End card in the Continental Classic finals.
Kazuchika Okada will be considered AEW Continental Champion until the conclusion of the Continental Classic finals, regardless if he is mathematically eliminated.