2024 AEW Continental Classic Tournament Results, 11/27 Dynamite

The Continental Classic has arrived for the second time in AEW's history, with 12 participants eager to fight for the grand prize: the AEW Continental Championship. On the special Thanksgiving Eve edition of "AEW Dynamite," the Continental Classic kicked off in spectacular fashion, with Shelton Benjamin picking up three points against Mark Briscoe, Claudio Castagnoli getting the edge over Ricochet for three point, and Brody King overcoming Darby Allin to score three points, as well.

The night opened with Benjamin and Briscoe fighting in the Continental Classic's Blue League. The two men had an evenly-paced match, with Briscoe standing resilient against Benjamin's heavy-handed assault. At one point, Briscoe seemed to have injured his ribs following an elbow drop to Benjamin, but any injury concerns were quickly assuaged when Briscoe followed up the daring move with another elbow drop to the outside. Briscoe then survived a series of incredible suplexes from Benjamin, but a kick to the head left Briscoe vulnerable. Benjamin secured the win, and his three points, following a belly-to-back suplex.

Castagnoli and Ricochet's fight in the Gold League marked the midway point of the show. Ricochet, coming off of a devastating loss against Konosuke Takeshita at Full Gear, threw countless high-flying moves at Castagnoli, only to be intercepted by the Death Riders' strongman. After a failed submission attempt by Castagnoli, Castagnoli sought the countout victory against Ricochet, but Ricochet barely beat the count to keep the match alive. At his wits end, Castagnoli levelled the recent AEW signee with a lariat, and three points were added to the Swiss talent's scorecard.