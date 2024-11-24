Konosuke Takeshita Successfully Defends AEW International Title At Full Gear

Ever since Ricochet made his headline-making debut in AEW, he has had his eyes set on the AEW International Championship. At "AEW Full Gear," Ricochet took current champion Konosuke Takeshita to war in a desperate attempt to claim the title, but by the time the smoke cleared, "The Alpha" retained the title in masterful fashion.

Ricochet and Takeshita began their match going blow for blow, with Ricochet's masterful aerial offense often stopped by Takeshita's sheer size and power. Takeshita attempted to stop the challenger in his tracks several times during the match, whether by sit-out powerbomb or running knee, but Ricochet remained in the fight with resilient kick-outs. Don Callis, who started on commentary, marched down to ringside midway through the action, and remained by Takeshita's side for the remainder of the match. Despite being present at ringside, Callis did not physically interfere in Ricochet and Takeshita's match.

Newark roared with life as Ricochet lifted Takeshita onto his shoulders. Takeshita had just leveled Ricochet with a piledriver, but Ricochet seemed to find stable ground as he landed an enzuigiri onto the AEW International Champion. Ricochet climbed the turnbuckles, seeking to capture his first title in AEW with some of his signature top-rope offense, but Takeshita intercepted the challenger on the middle rope. A Falcon Arrow sent Ricochet crashing onto the mat, where Takeshita pinned the challenger for the win. The last shots of their match saw Ricochet blearily stare at the celebrating champion, dejected. As of writing, no new challengers have emerged for Takeshita.

Takeshita won the AEW International Championship after overcoming Will Ospreay at AEW WrestleDream, in a match that saw Kyle Fletcher turn on the former champion and align himself with the Callis family. Interestingly, Fletcher bested Ospreay earlier on the Full Gear card in what commentary labeled the "biggest win of [Fletcher's] career," thus bringing home yet another victory for a certainly proud Callis family.