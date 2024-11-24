Kyle Fletcher Conquers Will Ospreay, Earns Biggest Win Of His Career At AEW Full Gear

Kyle Fletcher has been doing his best to separate himself from Will Ospreay. Fletcher's antagonism came to a head on Saturday, when he bested Will Ospreay at AEW Full Gear.

Ospreay and Fletcher both used every tool in their arsenals, and some moves fans hadn't seen before, with Fletcher even kicking out of a Hidden Blade dramatically, but it was a vicious brainbuster from Fletcher that finally put Ospreay down for the count. The former ROH World Television Champion's manager Don Callis was on commentary for Fletcher's win over Ospreay. After the match, Fletcher's former tag partner Mark Davis came out to help Ospreay following the loss.

It is not clear what is next for Fletcher, the Don Callis Family member Konosuke Takeshita is currently AEW International Champion, meaning Fletcher is not likely to challenge for Ospreay's old title, but that still leaves AEW TNT Champion Daniel Garcia, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, or possibly a run in the Continental Classic tournament in hopes of challenging AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada.