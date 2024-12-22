AEW Collision Results 12/21/24: Two Matches Could Break 4-Way Tie In Continental Classic

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of AEW "Christmas Collision" on December 21, 2024, coming to you from the historic Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City!

We're in the thick of the Continental Classic and there are four tournament matches tonight with two matches from each league. In the Blue league, Mark Briscoe looks to keep his two match win streak going over the winless Beast Mortos. TNT Champion Daniel Garcia looks to get back on track against Shelton Benjamin. If Benjamin and/or Briscoe wins, they will be tied for first place with Kyle Fletcher. If Garcia wins, he'll be tied with Continental Champion, Kazuchika Okada for second place.

In the Gold league, all four men in action tonight are tied for first place. Will Ospreay and Ricochet will face off in a rematch of their match from the 500th episode of "Dynamite". Darby Allin is coming off of a huge win over Ospreay on this week's "Dynamite". He looks to continue his winning ways against Claudio Castagnoli.

Last night on "Rampage" following Willow Nightingale's win over Harley Cameron, she was attacked by Penelope Ford. Ford and Cameron continued to beat her down until Statlander made the save. Statlander will take on Ford tonight.

We are just one week away from "Worlds End". Adam Cole and MJF will come face-to-face ahead of their Dynamite Diamond Ring match. We'll also hear from TBS & NJPW STRONG Women's Champion, Mercedes Moné.