AEW Rampage: Holiday Bash Live Coverage 12/20 - Gold League Continental Classic Match, Nightingale Faces Cameron

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Rampage": Holiday Bash on December 20, 2024, coming to you from the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, D.C.!

Brody King will be going one-on-one with Komander in a Gold League Match for the Continental Classic. As of writing, Will Ospreay, Ricochet, Darby Allin, and Clauido Castagnoli are all tied for first place in the Gold League with six points each. In the Blue League, Kyle Fletcher leads with nine points while Mark Briscoe and defending Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada trail behind with seven points apiece.

After defeating Jamie Hayter this past Saturday on "AEW Collision" to secure her spot in the Four-Way International Women's Cup at the upcoming Wrestle Dynasty pay-per-view event with a shot at a title of their choosing up for grabs, Willow Nightingale looks to gain some momentum heading into the bout as she collides with Harley Cameron. Nightingale will be competing against Ring of Honor Women's World Champion Athena, CMLL star Persephone, and a mystery star from Stardom on January 5.

Powerhouse Hobbs and Mark Davis emerged victorious over AEW International Champion Konosuke Takeshita and Lance Archer of The Don Callis Family. Tonight, they look to score another win once again as they join forces to square off with Takeshita and reigning Ring of Honor World Television Champion Brian Cage. Additionally, Takeshita, Archer, and Cage's stablemate leader Don Callis has something on his mind to share while Lio Rush and Action Andretti will be going head-to-head with opponents who have yet to be announced.