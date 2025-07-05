'Belt Collector' Mercedes Mone Eyes New Indie Title After AEW Colleague Claims It

In case you didn't know: The AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Moné is the standard, the conversation, and hell-bent on becoming the ultimate belt collector in women's wrestling. Seeing as though the six titles she carries now haven't weighed her down – physically speaking – "The CEO" has her eyes set on another prize.

After winning the Pro Wrestling EVE International Championship on Friday, Kris Statlander is riding high for the first time since losing the TBS Championship two years ago. But Moné refused to give the new champion a breather, as she posted wide open eye emojis following the reveal of Statlander's victory on X [formerly known as Twitter], warning Statlander that her days as champion are numbered. Without hesitancy, Statlander replied to Moné's post with, "Get away from me."

👀 — Mercedes Moné Varnado (@MercedesVarnado) July 5, 2025

Since her debut in March of 2024, the Boston brawler has been on non-stop title chases in AEW, NJPW, CMLL, and the indies. She may have lost the NJPW Strong Women's Championship at Resurgence on May 9, but what she lost, she gained in three, with three more decorative titles, including the 2025 Women's Owen Hart Foundation Cup, the EWA Women's, and CMLL World Women's Championships. But there is one she hopes won't escape her, and that's the AEW Women's World Championship, held currently by the first-ever four-time champion, "Timeless" Toni Storm. Calling herself "The Beyoncé of Pro Wrestling," Moné is going to Cowboy Carter her way to Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, at All In next Saturday, pursuing her chase of not just adding another notch to her global title collection, but by becoming the only woman to simultaneously carry the only two championships available in the AEW women's division currently.