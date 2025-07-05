Former AEW TBS Champ Kris Statlander Captures Pro Wrestling EVE International Title

It's been two years since former AEW TBS Champion Kris Statlander has had any gold wrapped around her waist. But as luck would have it, that all changed following yesterday's Pro Wrestling EVE Mean Grrrls event in London, where Statlander emerged victorious and captured new gold in the process by defeating Anita Vaughan to become the new EVE International Champion. Not only is the International Championship the first title Statlander has won in Pro Wrestling EVE, but she is also the first American woman to carry the belt. Vaughan's run ended after her second title defense since winning it from Skye Smitson on April 4 of this year, ending her reign at 92 days. Fellow co-worker Will Ospreay captured a shot of the new champion just minutes after she obtained the title.

Back in the States, these past few weeks have been good for the "Born Again Kristen." Last week, Statlander secured the number one spot in the Women's Casino Gauntlet match set for next Saturday at All In Texas. Of course, she has been at odds with herself as of late, teetering between patching things up with former friend Willow Nightingale, as well as running into former ally Wheeler Yuta and AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, who've both perched themselves on her shoulder, providing guidance and insight that she may or may not take fully. That remains to be seen.

Speaking of other AEW stars making their way to Pro Wrestling EVE, it was announced that another former TBS Champion, Julia Hart, and her tag partner of late, Skye Blue, will appear at an upcoming show on August 23, the same weekend as AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door in London. A video aired during Friday's show about the announcement, which can be seen below.