Kris Statlander Returns, Becomes The New AEW TBS Champion At Double Or Nothing

Tonight's AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view was a wild ride for Jade Cargill. Cargill had successfully retained the AEW TBS Championship against Taya Valkyrie, making her 60-0. Post-match, Mark Sterling noted that there is "nobody" left to challenge Cargill before Kris Statlander's music hit.

The two ended up having a match, where Statlander defeated Cargill and became the new AEW TBS Champion. This is the first title that Statlander has held since signing with All Elite Wrestling back in December 2019.

Statlander had been out of action since August 2022 due to a torn ACL and torn meniscus. One of her last matches on AEW TV was on the July 15, 2022, episode of "AEW Ramage," where she teamed with ROH Women's World Champion Athena and defeated The Renegade Twins.

Before losing the title, Cargill had held the title since the January 5, 2022, episode of "Dynamite." She became the first TBS Champion after defeating Ruby Soho in the tournament finals.

The only other title to change hands at tonight's pay-per-view was the AEW Women's Championship. Toni Storm became the AEW Women's Champion for a second time after defeating Jamie Hayter. It's worth noting that Hayter had some help from her Outcasts stablemates.

The event also saw The Blackpool Combat Club defeat The Elite in the main event and MJF successfully defend the AEW World Championship against the "pillars of AEW" — "Junge Boy" Jack Perry, Sammy Guevara, and Darby Allin in the co-main event. The full results of AEW Double or Nothing are available here.