Backstage Update On Kris Statlander's AEW Status

AEW star Kris Statlander has been out of action since August after tearing her ACL. She originally suffered a left ACL injury in June 2020 and returned 10 months later in April, but this most recent injury included a completely torn ACL and lateral meniscus on her right side, and no timetable was provided for a return.

In an update, Fightful Select reports that Statlander has been backstage at "several" AEW shows in recent months with confirmation that she was present in Lexington and Toronto. Despite the news, she's expected to still be "sidelined for months." If she follows the same recovery timeframe as her previous injury, Statlander could potentially return in the early summer months. A fan on Twitter inquired about her return a month ago, to which Statlander simply responded with, "I will be returning when my leg is healed and I'm cleared to wrestle again."

Statlander mostly worked "AEW Dark" and "AEW Rampage" in 2022 before her injury. She feuded with Leyla Hirsch in the early months, which led to Hirsch winning a pre-show match at AEW Revolution in Orlando. Statlander then beat Red Velvet in the opening round of the Owen Hart Foundation women's tournament before coming up short to Ruby Soho in the second round. In July, Statlander teamed with Athena in victory over The Renegade Twins. There was a tease for a potential three-way involving Statlander, Athena, and Jade Cargill, however it ended up just being Athena vs. Cargill for the TBS Championship at All Out in September.