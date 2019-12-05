On last night's AEW Dynamite, Kris Statlander defeated the number one contender, Hikaru Shida, by pinfall. After making a couple appearances on Dynamite and Dark, it was revealed Statlander has signed with AEW, according to Bleacher Report Senior Writer Jonathan Snowden.

After last night's match, Brandi Rhodes and Awesome Kong came to the ring in an attempt to recruit Statlander to their group, Nightmare Collective. Statlander hesitated, but ultimately didn't give her answer after a fan interrupted, wanting to become a pledge.

As first reported by Wrestling Inc., the fan was Chicago area wrestler, Melanie Cruise, who has also signed with AEW and will be making more appearances going forward.

Yes, Brandi Rhodes told me that AEW signed Statlander. https://t.co/XTCaaD4XPj — Jonathan Snowden (@JESnowden) December 5, 2019