On tonight's AEW Dynamite, Kris Statlander defeated Hikaru Shida. As of last Friday, Shida was the number one contender for Riho's AEW Women's World Championship. After the match, Brandi Rhodes and Awesome Kong came to the ring to announce their group will be known as the Nightmare Collective.

Brandi said the group was growing and attempted to bring Statlander into the stable, but was interrupted by a fan in the audience who wanted to pledge herself to the Nightmare Collective. She was allowed to ringside where Awesome Kong cut off a few hunks of her hair.

The "fan" is Chicago area wrestler, Melanie Cruise, and Wrestling Inc. can confirm she has signed with AEW, so this was not a one-off appearance for her. Cruise made her wrestling debut in 2008 and has wrestled for RISE Wrestling, SHIMMER, and other promotions.

A ringside fan (who may or may not have been seen last night at Guido's) is joining @TheBrandiRhodes and @MeanQueenK... What is going on here???#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/eLijfIpgfF — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) December 5, 2019



