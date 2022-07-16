Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live “AEW Rampage” Viewing Party! Don’t forget to share our Viewing Party with your friends on social media and be sure to chime in with your thoughts about the show in the comments section below. Make sure you keep hitting that refresh button to stay up to date with all of the latest coverage.

The show begins with Tony Schiavone, Excalibur and Chris Jericho greeting audiences at home to Night Two of “Fyter Fest: Week One”.

Malakai Black and Brody King (w/ Julia Hart) vs. John Silver and Alex Reynolds

The bell rings, with Black and Reynolds starting off the action. The two lock up and exchange submissions. Black kicks Reynolds in the face, then King tags in. King looks for a chop, but Reynolds moves out of the way and tags in Silver. King knocks Silver to the mat, then the two lock up. Silver delivers a shoulder tackle, but King fires back with one of his own. He delivers a kick, then goes for a pin but King kicks out.

Reynolds tags in and the two deliver a super kick to King. Reynolds goes for a dive to the outside, but King counters and delivers a choke slam to him on the apron. We head to a commercial break.

Back from the break, Black and Reynolds are in the ring. Black looks for a knee, but Reynolds rolls him up. Black kicks out and Reynolds tags in Silver. silver hits a side slam, then goes for a pin but Black kicks out. Reynolds tags back in and Black beats him down. He tags in King and he hits Reynolds with a lariat. He goes for a pin, but Reynolds kicks out. Reynolds goes for a pin of his own, but Black breaks it up with a missile drop kick off the top rope. Black tosses Reynolds to King and King hits the Dante’s Inferno for the win.

Winner: Malakai Black and Brody King

After the match, Darby Allin launches a surprise attack on King by leaping off the top of the tunnel. The two me go at it. Sting comes to the ring as Black is about to live. The two men stare one another down, as neither one is willing to make the first move.

We then get a video package teasing the future between Miro and the House of Black.

Back from commercial, we get a video package hyping up the match between Eddie Kingston and “The Painmaker” Chris Jericho.

Lee Moriarty comes to the ring alongside Matt Sydal, followed by Jonathan Gresham alongside Tully Blanchard, Brian Cage and the Gates of Agony. Caprice Coleman joins commentary.

Jonathan Gresham (w/ Tully Blanchard) (c.) vs. Lee Moriarty (w/ Matt Sydal) for the ROH World Championship

The two shake hands before the bell rings. Moriarty goes straight for Gresham and beats him down. Moriarty hits a knee and Gresham slides out of the ring. Moriarty followed and beats him down with forearm shots. He sends Gresham into the barricade, then tosses him back into the ring. Gresham hits a kick to Moriarty’s midsection, followed by a chop. Moriarty fires back with a forearm, but Gresham fires back with a chop to Moriarty’s groin. Gresham knocks Moriarty to the mat. Moriarty gets back up and we head to a commercial break.

Back from the break, Gresham has the upper hand and delivers an arm drag to Moriarty. Moriarty fires back with a kick to Gresham’s face, followed by a German suplex. Moriarty delivers a drop kick, followed by a German suplex. He goes for a pin, but Gresham kicks out. Gresham hits a stomp on Moriarty’s face, then goes for a pin but Moriarty kicks out. Gresham locks in the Octopus submission for the win.

Winner: Jonathan Gresham

After the match, Tony Schiavone joins Blanchard and Gresham in the ring. Gresham says that fans will see his face on television all the time because he will out-wrestle all the fan favourites. Blanchard tells him that he did a fabulous job and he is the best today. Claudio Castagnoli’s music hits and he comes to the ring. He stares down Gresham to tease a match between the two at “Death Before Dishonor”.

We then go backstage to Christopher Daniels. He says that as someone who as wrestled Samoa Joe countless times, Jay Lethal should beware of how powerful he is. He then challenges him to a match.

Back at ringside, Kris Statlander and Athena comes to the ring.

Athena and Kris Statlander vs. Robyn and Charlette Renegade

Athena and Statlander hit a double drop kick on the Renegades. Statlander trips both of them, followed by a senton. Statlander gets Charlotte up on her shoulders and Athena knocks her off from the top rope. The bell rings and Athena knocks down Robyn. She hits the Eclipse for the win.

Winners: Athena and Kris Statlander

After the match, Leila Grey gets in Athena’s face. The pair take her out before the Baddie’s music hits. Kiera Hogan and Jade Cargill come down to take Statlander and Athena out.

Back from the break, Lexy Nair is standing by with Lee Moriarty and Matt Sydal. Stokley Hathaway walks in and asks him what Sydal will do for him. Sydal says Moriarty doesn’t need him and tells Hathaway to go away. Sydal then informs Moroarty that he has set up a match for him next week against Dante Martin.

The Gunn Club Will Explain Why They Turned On The Acclaimed

Tony Schiavone stands by in the ring with the Gunn Club. He asks why they turned on the Acclaimed last week and Billy says that he treated him like his own kids but there comes a time when ‘Daddy has to drop the hammer’. The Acclaimed’s music plays and the pair come to the ring. Caster notably doesn’t have a mic and the two are looking for a fight. They enter the ring and Billy tells them to scissor him one more time. Bowens super kicks Billy and the two knock Austin and Colten out of the ring. Caster then grabs a mic and cuts a rap promo on The Gunn Club. The Acclaimed challenges them to a match right now in Savannah, but the Gunn Club tell them no.

Commentary run down the card for “Fyter Fest: Night Three” on “Dynamite” next Wednesday, followed by the “Death Before Dishonor” card on July 23 in Lowell, MA. Private Party then come to the ring, alongside Andrade El Idolo and Jose the Assistant. The Lucha Brothers, alongside Alex Abrahantes follow.

Lucha Bros vs. Private Party

Kassidy and Penta begin the action. The bell rings and Penta does his ‘cero miedo’ thing to Kassidy. Kassidy sends him into the corner, followed by a teharis. Quen and Fenix tag in. Private Party knock the Lucha Bros to the outside, followed by a double dive. Quen tosses Fenix back into the ring. Fenix delivers a cutter, then goes for a pin but Quen kicks out. Fenix tags in Penta and the two deliver a series of kicks to Quen.

Kassidy delivers a kick to Penta, then chokes him out on the ropes. Kassidy tags in and delivers a couple stomps to Penta. He goes for a pin, but Penta kicks out. Kassidy sends Penta out of the ring and Andrade cheats, sending Penta into the barricade. Kassidy sends him into the barricade again, then rolls into the ring. The referee begins a contour, but Penta slides in the ring at the 5 count. Kassidy delivers a few shoulder to Penta’s midsection, then tags in Quen.

Quen hits a series of right hands to Penta’s midsection, then tags Kassidy back in. Kassidy poses in the ring, then sends Penta into the corner. Penta fires back with a sling blade, then makes the hot tag to Fenix. Feni delivers a leaping knee, followed by a forearm drag. He hits a double stomp, followed by a double axe handle. He sets Kassidy up in the corner, then delivers his signature chops. He delivers an insiguri, but Kassidy fires back with a crossbody. He goes for a pin, but Fenix kicks out. Kassidy sends Fenix into the top turn buckle, then tags in Quen. Quen delivers an atomic drop, then tags in Kassidy. Kassidy chokes Fenix out with his boot in the corner, but he makes the hot tag to Penta.

Penta takes Private Party down with a Death Valley Driver on Quen into Kassidy. Penta looks for the Fear Factor, but Jose distracts him. Alex Abrahantes takes him down, but Andrade distracts the referee. He eats some offence from Fenix, but Rush comes down to the ring and hits Penta with a forearm to the back of his neck. Penta comes back with a Canadian Destroyer on Quen, then tags in Fenix. Fenix then hits the Black Fire Driver for the win.

Winners: Lucha Bros

