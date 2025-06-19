AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone Wins CMLL World Women's Title

The Moné train has arrived in Arena Mexico. Current TBS Champion Mercedes Moné challenged Zeuxis for the CMLL World Women's Championship during Wednesday's special edition of "AEW Grand Slam: Mexico," and after a fast-paced match, Moné walked out of Mexico City with yet another belt around her waist. However, her celebratory plans were dashed by the arrival of All In rival "Timeless" Toni Storm, who fired a warning Suplex ahead of their match at All In: Texas.

Zeuxis started Wednesday's match with fiery intensity, throwing around the recent Owen Hart Cip winner like a ragdoll in the match's opening number. Zeuxis nearly derailed the Moné train after landing a particularly hard-hitting Lungblower on "The CEO" for a near-fall. Moné found her footing in the match shortly after, and leveled Zeuxis with a Springboard Meteora for her own near-fall. The two women continued to go back-and-forth, with high-intensity top-rope moves and painful crossface submissions not enough to stop either woman.

What was supposed to be a Powerslam from the middle rope turned into Zeuxis' instant unraveling. As the champion looked to slam Moné, the challenger inverted her body mid-air, and changed Zeuxis' top-rope move into a crossbody. Moné secured the pin cover, and smiled as she added another title to her every-growing collection.