AEW's Mercedes Mone Makes Surprise Debut In Vienna Promotion, Adds Belt To Collection

AEW star Mercedes Mone is starting to get to the point where the only things that will fit in her luggage are title belts as "The CEO" has added yet another championship to her collection.

C-E-O in Vienna! What an awesome moment to have Mercedes Moné at Pratercatchen! One hell of a surprise! @MercedesVarnado pic.twitter.com/0KZjKjrKn1 — Johannes Marksteiner (@Pokernatic) June 6, 2025

Mone made a surprise appearance at the European Wrestling Association's "Prater Catchen" event in Vienna, Austria, the promotion's biggest event of the year, where she competed in a three-way match for the EWA Women's Championship against Mila Smidt and the champion Lexa Valo. Not only did Mone surprise the fans in attendance by showing up in the first place, but she shocked everyone when she won the match and became the new EWA Women's Champion.

"The CEO" can now add that title to her AEW TBS Championship, the RevPro Undisputed British Women's Championship (which is made up of two belts), and the belt she earned by winning the 2025 Owen Hart Foundation Tournament at AEW Double or Nothing. With that said, "Prater Catchen" is a two day event, meaning that there is every chance that Mone will stick around to appear on the second night and defend her newly won title, but that has not yet been confirmed.

If Mone can make it through the weekend with all five belts in tact, she will then be able to turn her full attention to "Timeless" Toni Storm and the AEW Women's World Championship ahead of her match with Storm at All In Texas on July 12. Mone will once again be on commentary for Storm's upcoming match against Julia Hart at AEW's Summer Blockbuster TV special on June 11, having joined the commentary desk for the "AEW Dynamite" portion of Fyter Fest on June 4. If Mone defeats Storm at All In Texas, she will become the first woman in AEW history to hold both the division's titles, as well being the first simultaneous champion in the history of the AEW women's division.