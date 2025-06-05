AEW Dynamite & Collision Fyter Fest 6/4/2025: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

While it did feel a bit weird essentially having the match seen by many as the main event slapped right in the middle of the show, the four way match for the AEW International Championship was everything it needed to be and more. If anything, having the match take place at the end of the second hour was a great place for it in the grand scheme of things as Kenny Omega, Brody King, Claudio Castagnoli, and Mascara Dorada were able to have a little more freedom with their time than if they were made to go on at the very end of the night.

To start, Omega has been having a fantastic year so far as the AEW International Champion, with almost every match that he's been involved in being must-see viewing for any AEW fan. King has also been having a great year branching out on his own, a bittersweet thing to write considering the ceiling his partnership with Buddy Matthews had when they started. Castagnoli might not have been hitting the heights of his Continental Classic runs, but he is still capable of pulling something out of his bag of tricks, and Mascara Dorada has legitimately established himself as one of the most exciting wrestlers in the world, and this match was a fantastic way to showcase his skills to a larger audience.

Each man got their chance to shine in this one. I did feel a bit sorry for Dorada throughout the first half as he was constantly thrown to the outside and unable to make a dent in his opponents, but when he got going, he really got going. Constantly flying all over the place with creative attacks that, while traditional in their roots, were creative enough to leave a few fans going "I have never seen that in my life." Castagnoli also put in a strong performance, his best for a while in a traditional setting, leading me to wonder what could be around the corner for him when the Death Riders story does eventually come to an end (at All In Texas hopefully).

As much as I enjoyed Brody and Buddy together, Brody had another great showing as the powerhouse of the match. The color he got added an extra layer of intimidation, battering anyone who got in his way, and really making me think that a singles run in the coming months should really be the way AEW goes with him. Then there's the champion. Omega was a lot more consistent in selling his abdomen than in recent months which was a nice touch, and looked in peril enough to make some believe that he was in real danger of losing the title until he hit the One-Winged Angel on Dorada for the victory.

A match that lived up to the hype, benefited everyone coming out of it, and has a lot of replay value for those who want to relive it in the future. An easy match of the night winner.

