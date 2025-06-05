Tay Melo Returns After Two Years Away From AEW, Makes Save For Anna Jay On Fyter Fest

Tay Melo made her return after two years away during "AEW: Fyter Fest" on Wednesday night, emerging to make the save for Anna Jay.

Melo was last seen on AEW TV in 2023, wrestling alongside Jay as part of the Jericho Appreciation Society on the January 13 episode of "AEW Rampage." At the Double or Nothing pay-per-view in May later that year, Melo and husband Sammy Guevara announced she was pregnant, and the couple welcomed their daughter, Luna, on November 28, 2023.

Melo had actually returned to wrestling in January, teaming with Mina Shirakawa against Thekla and Athena at STARDOM's New Year Dream event. But her return to AEW came during the latter half of Wednesday's four-hour segment, making her surprise emergence as Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford had Jay prepped for a bump off of the stage. She came out with a kendo stick in hand, beating Ford with it before getting into a brawl with Bayne which was broken up by officials.

Jay and Melo, together known as TayJay, have been teaming together regularly since July 2020, reaching the semi-finals of the Women's Tag Team Cup that year. Together they were a part of the JAS, becoming TayJay AS, from 2022 until Melo's leave of absence; Melo did not play a part in the JAS break-up story with Jay, but is clearly returning as a babyface for the foreseeable future.