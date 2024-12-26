AEW's Tay Melo Announced For International Return Match, First In Almost Two Years

AEW star Tay Melo hasn't wrestled a match since March 2023, with the performer giving birth to her first child last November. It's been reported in recent months that Melo was training for a return to the ring, and it seems that her comeback match will be taking place next week. A match featuring Melo has been announced for STARDOM's New Year Dream show, scheduled for Friday, January 3. Melo also addressed the news in an emotional video posted to X.

January 3rd, Mama is back !!!

A dream ✅ Starting 2025 in the best way possible. pic.twitter.com/L48hj70pBM — TAY MELO (@taymelo) December 26, 2024

Melo is scheduled to team with Mina Shirakawa against fellow AEW star Athena and STARDOM's Thekla. Other matches on the card include Tam Nakano vs. Unagi Sayaka, a tag bout featuring Mayu Iwatani, Hazuki, and Koguma taking on Mei Hoshiki, AZM, and Mitsuyoshi Amasaki, and more. The show will take place at the Tokyo Garden Theater and can be viewed worldwide on the promotion's streaming service, STARDOM World.

Prior to her absence, Melo's last AEW match took place in January. She and Anna Jay, who were both members of the Jericho Appreciation Society at the time, lost a Street Fight to Ruby Soho and Willow Nightingale on an episode of "AEW Rampage." Melo has made several subsequent onscreen appearances, including in the segment that saw the dissolution of the J.A.S. This past August, Melo publicly clarified that she was cleared for a return to the ring and was awaiting creative plans from AEW President and booker Tony Khan.

New Year Dream isn't the only big wrestling event taking place in Tokyo, Japan, next week. STARDOM's sibling promotion New Japan Pro-Wrestling is holding its annual Wrestle Kingdom show, following by a joint event with AEW called Wrestle Dynasty. Wrestling Kingdom 19 is set for Saturday, January 4. Wrestle Dynasty is then set to take place the following day, with both shows at the Tokyo Dome.