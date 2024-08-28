Tay Melo Offers Update On AEW Return

It has been a long time since AEW star Tay Melo has been in the ring, as she has undergone some massive life changes in the past two years. The Brazilian star last wrestled for AEW in January 2023, and last wrestled period at an event in Australia in March 2023 before taking an extended absence from wrestling to focus on being a mother, which she revealed at Double or Nothing 2023 alongside husband Sammy Guevara.

Advertisement

Melo gave birth to her and Guevara's daughter, Luna, in November 2023, and has reportedly been working hard to get herself back into ring shape so that she can return to AEW. Rumors started to swirl earlier this month about a potential return for Melo, and during Guevara's recent vlog where she was asked about the rumors, she let the world know that she is ready to return. "You've got to call Tony Khan and ask him because I don't know about that. I'm cleared, though. I'm cleared. Mama is cleared. Just got cleared." While Luna didn't get to see her mom wrestle at Wembley, she did get to see her dad perform, as Guevara teamed up with Dustin Rhodes, Katsuyori Shibata and The Von Erichs to defeat the Undisputed Kingdom and Cage of Agony.

Advertisement

AEW has recently had a number of high-profile stars return from injury, particularly in the women's division. Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. returned from a lengthy absence at Forbidden Door, Jamie Hayter returned after 15 months away at All In: London, and Anna Jay looks set to return to the promotion after her participation in STARDOM's 5Star Grand Prix tournament, which concludes at the end of August.

Please credit the original source when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.