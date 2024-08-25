Dustin Rhodes Scores Fall In AEW All In Zero Hour Tag Match, Kevin Von Erich Appears

The AEW All In London crowd got to witness wrestling royalty in all its glory as Kevin von Erich led his sons, Marshall and Ross, and their teammates Dustin Rhodes, Sammy Guevara, and Katsuyori Shibata, in a collective Iron Claw after Rhodes' pinfall on Matt Taven gave their side the win on All In Zero Hour. Rhodes, who holds dual Ring of Honor gold as ROH Trios Champion alongside The Von Erichs and ROH Tag Team Champion with Guevara, ended the match by pinning Taven after Guevara hit him with a Swanton Bomb.

Advertisement

The match began with a 10-person melee outside the ring until Rhodes and Shibata launched themselves under the bottom rope to square off against Mike Bennett and Brian Cage. The chaos continued when all of Rhodes, Shibata, and The von Erichs low-blowed their opponents before Guevara swayed the tides with a Crossbody from the top rope on Bishop Kaun.

Things were back-and-forth for the majority of the contest before Rhodes took over, hitting the family favorite Cross-Rhodes on Taven for a near fall broken up by Gates of Agony. Cage joined Kaun and Liona for a Triple Powerbomb on Rhodes and placed Taven atop him for a pin attempt but "The Natural" was able to kick out. They then attempted the same move on Guevara, who countered with a Hurricanrana, followed by a jumping knee to cage before getting caught in a Spinebuster by Bennett. In the end, Rhodes' Twisting Neckbreaker on Taven set the stage for Guevara's match-clinching Swanton, and following the decision, as the fight appeared to continue, the eldest von Erich hit the ring and slapped The Claw on Taven and the rest of the team followed suit respectively.

Advertisement