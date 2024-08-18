Dustin Rhodes Becomes A Double Champion By Winning ROH Tag Titles On AEW Collision

Dustin Rhodes might be in the twilight stages of his career, but the veteran is riding high in AEW and ROH. After winning the ROH World Six-Man Championship with the Von Erichs back in July, he has now added the World Tag Team Title to his collection, as he and Sammy Guevara beat Matt Taven and Mike Bennett on the August 17 edition of "AEW Collision."

Rhodes cut a tear-filled promo after the show for AEW's social media channels afterward, where he discussed his recent successes and reflected on his career as a pro wrestler.

"Never in a million years would I think that at 55 years old, with two titles and just pulling this out tonight, it's... So long I've been fighting, so hard, just to keep proving myself and I don't know why because it seems that I've proven myself enough. And my past sins, always paying for them. The last 16 years, I've just been busting my a** and trying my best to be an inspiration and to do things not a lot of people my age can do."

Rhodes praised Guevara and the Von Erichs for helping him win gold, stating that he owes everything to them. He said that he's proud of his journey, through the ups and downs, as he's currently having the best time of his life in 2024. Rhodes also noted that he's been teasing retirement for the last five years, but it's moments like these that keep his passion for the business alive.