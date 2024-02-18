AEW Star Dustin Rhodes Reconsiders His Retirement Plans

Last year Dustin Rhodes claimed he only had one year left wrestling, but it appears the AEW star has re-thought that idea, instead opting to "keep stepping" like his catchphrase says.

"I see myself [wrestling] two to four more years if my legs allow me to, if Tony Khan is gracious enough to keep me around and keep me on television that's great, whatever I can do to help," he told "Sports Guys Talking Wrestling," noting that his love of coaching will be something on which he can fall back when his body finally gives out. "There's a lot of good things going here, I've got a lot. I take it one day at a time."

Rhodes has been hands-on with talent during his time in AEW, training a lot of the women's division before the shows, utilizing his experience. However, he isn't slowing down inside the ring either, with Rhodes having been booked regularly on AEW television lately, which included him challenging for the TNT Championship against Christian Cage. While he admitted that it does get harder to compete as he gets older, he believes his work ethic keeps him going, which is why he's now set to keep wrestling.

"I work hard, and every time that red lights on I try to do my very best, and so far being here for the five years I have in my 50s, I'm doing amazing and I've not had one bad match," he said. "It's been pretty cool to think back of all the great matches I've had here in AEW and I've wrestled everybody, it's unbelievable."



