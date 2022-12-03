Major Update On Dustin Rhodes' In-Ring Future

Wrestling veteran and AEW star Dustin Rhodes made a huge career announcement during Great Lakes Championship Wrestling's Blizzard Brawl event on December 3.

According to a tweet from Premier Streaming Network, Rhodes announced that 2023 will be his last year in Wrestling. A full announcement and the Blizzard Brawl event will be exclusively on its network.

Rhodes made his pro wrestling debut on September 13, 1988, for the Tampa-based Championship Wrestling from Florida (CWF) promotion.

During his over 30-year professional wrestling career, Rhodes is probably best known for his famed WWE character Goldust. He made his debut as Goldust at the In Your House pay-per-view in October 1995 against Marty Janetty. One of his last big WWE matches was at the Greatest Royal Rumble on April 27, 2018. Some of the titles that he has held in his WWE career are the WWE Tag Team titles, the Hardcore title, and the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

The 53-year-old has been with All Elite Wrestling since 2019, where he made his in-ring debut at the inaugural Double or Nothing pay-per-view. Rhodes also works backstage as a coach. His last match was on the August 24 edition of AEW Rampage, where he faced then-ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli for the title.

Rhodes also wrestled in WCW and under the ring name Black Reign in Impact Wrestling. Since 2020, he has had his own wrestling school, Rhodes Wrestling Academy.

Saturday's Blizzard Brawl event took place at the Waukesha County Expo Center in Waukesha, Wisconsin.