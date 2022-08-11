Dustin Rhodes Alludes To In-Ring Retirement

Dustin Rhodes has been a pro wrestler for over 30 years. Rhodes is currently signed with AEW. He has been with the company since 2019, making his in-ring debut at the inaugural Double or Nothing pay-per-view. Rhodes also works backstage as a coach.

Rhodes made his pro wrestling debut came on September 13, 1988, for the Tampa-based Championship Wrestling from Florida (CWF) promotion.

Rhodes is best known for his WWE character Goldust. He made his debut as Goldust at the In Your House pay-per-view in October 1995 against Marty Janetty. During his WWE career, Rhodes held the WWE Tag Team Titles, Hardcore Title, and the Intercontinental Title. One of his last big WWE matches before going to AEW was at the Greatest Royal Rumble on April 27, 2018. The event took place at the King Abdullah Sport City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

In between his WWE stints, Rhodes wrestled in WCW and Impact Wrestling, portraying various characters including Black Reign.