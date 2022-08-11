Dustin Rhodes Alludes To In-Ring Retirement
Dustin Rhodes has been a pro wrestler for over 30 years. Rhodes is currently signed with AEW. He has been with the company since 2019, making his in-ring debut at the inaugural Double or Nothing pay-per-view. Rhodes also works backstage as a coach.
Rhodes made his pro wrestling debut came on September 13, 1988, for the Tampa-based Championship Wrestling from Florida (CWF) promotion.
Rhodes is best known for his WWE character Goldust. He made his debut as Goldust at the In Your House pay-per-view in October 1995 against Marty Janetty. During his WWE career, Rhodes held the WWE Tag Team Titles, Hardcore Title, and the Intercontinental Title. One of his last big WWE matches before going to AEW was at the Greatest Royal Rumble on April 27, 2018. The event took place at the King Abdullah Sport City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
In between his WWE stints, Rhodes wrestled in WCW and Impact Wrestling, portraying various characters including Black Reign.
Looking Into The Future
While on a panel with AEW star Abadon at Terrificon 2022 on July 30, Dustin spoke about his next steps in his wrestling career. It appears that his next step is to just be a coach.
"Right now, I think my head is at passing it on. I have done just about everything," said Rhodes. "Whatever I can contribute this year last, I'll do my best, but coaching is really a lot of fun to me. I know it's not for everybody but for some reason it just clicked and it's my next step. I'm really good at it. I'm very patient with it. I've noticed, it's like, I'm not a patient person and I'm very patient teaching. I love it. So, if I can pass on some knowledge that has done me well in the years, that's the payoff. It comes full circle like that."
Besides being a coach for AEW, Rhodes also has his own wrestling school, Rhodes Wrestling Academy. He opened the school in 2020.