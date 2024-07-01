Video: See Britt Baker Return At AEW Forbidden Door, Interrupting Mercedes Mone

Last night, during AEW Forbidden Door, Britt Baker made a surprise return after nearly 10 months away from wrestling. The former AEW Women's World Champion appeared in the aftermath of Mercedes Mone's victory, staring down the former WWE star and teasing the next feud for both women, as seen in a video posted to the official AEW X account.

Baker's most recent match took place in September 2023, when she unsuccessfully challenged Kris Statlander for the TBS Championship on an episode of "AEW Collision." At one point during the match, Baker was seen landing awkwardly on her knee, but it was never confirmed if an injury occurred there. It was later reported that Baker's absence had to do with back problems that had been bothering her for some time.

During the post-show media scrum, Mone addressed Baker's interruption, accusing the AEW original of attempting to "steal [her] spotlight." The TBS Champion promised to make Baker pay for the transgression, laying out an invitation for Baker to pay her a visit during this week's "AEW Dynamite."

As the first woman to be signed by AEW, Baker has long been one of the promotion's cornerstones, and a match between Baker and Mone is one of the most high-profile match-ups in the AEW women's division. The company's biggest show of the year, AEW All In, is just under two months away, taking place at Wembley Stadium in London, England, for the second time. Based on the timing, it seems likely the match between Mone and Baker takes place there.