Mercedes Mone Has Words For Britt Baker After AEW Forbidden Door Interruption

Mercedes Mone achieved double champion status AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024 as she defeated Stephanie Vaquer to become the new NJPW STRONG Women's Champion, while also retaining her AEW TBS Championship in the process. However, Mone's championship celebration was short-lived as she was interrupted by a returning Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D., who appeared in AEW for the first time since September 2023. To say that Mone wasn't pleased about her celebration being interrupted would be a massive understatement, and she made her feelings very clear about Baker when her name was brought up at the Forbidden Door post-show media scrum.

"Well I know a certain b*tch wanted to come out and decided to steal my spotlight tonight, right? Well, that's not going to happen because I'm going to party all night long and show her that I am Mercedes Mone for a reason, and there's a price to pay when you interrupt me. Okay? Tonight was about me and my celebration, who the hell does Britt Baker think that she is? She wants to show up to my show, I understand that. She is the first-ever woman to sign here in AEW, but Tony [Khan], am I correct that I am the biggest free agent that you've ever signed here? [Tony agreed] So this Wednesday on Dynamite, to any woman who wants to come out here and steal my spotlight, it's on."

Baker had been dealing with an undisclosed injury that kept her out of action, last wrestling Kris Statlander for the TBS Championship on the September 16, 2023 edition of "AEW Collision." Now that she is back in the fold, and with AEW's next pay-per-view being All In at Wembley Stadium, fans in London could be in store for a battle between the pair.

