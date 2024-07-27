AEW Star To Make STARDOM Debut In 5 Star Grand Prix Tournament

The summer months in Japanese wrestling are often filled with huge round robin tournaments presented by the biggest companies in the country. NJPW has the G1 Climax, Pro Wrestling NOAH has the N-1 Victory, and STARDOM has the 5 Star Grand Prix, the latter of which will not only begin on August 10, but will also feature the Japanese debut of an AEW star.

It was announced earlier today that AEW's Anna Jay will be making the trip to Japan to make her debut for STARDOM in the tournament, where she will be part of the A Block on the Blue side of the field. Elated with the announcement, Jay took to X to express how happy she was to finally be making her debut in Japan. She wrote "Here I come @we_are_stardom Excited and honored. You have no idea!!!" Jay will look to follow in the footsteps of current AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm, who became the first non-Japanese winner of the tournament in 2017.

Jay will face the likes of Syuri, Starlight Kid, and Koguma in her block, as well as Saori Anou, and one half of the Goddesses of STARDOM Champions Xena, with either Lady C or Miyu Amasaki finishing the line-up as they face each other in a qualifying match on July 28. With the tournament kicking off on August 10, Jay's block matches will run until August 24, meaning that if she gets out of her block, she will still be in Japan for when AEW travels to London for the All In pay-per-view on August 25. However, if she doesn't get out of the block, there's still a chance she could get a last minute journey to Wembley, that is if she is booked on the show by bell-time.