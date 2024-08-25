Jamie Hayter Returns, Confronts Saraya & Entire Knight Family On AEW All In Zero Hour

Fifteen months after her most recent match, Jamie Hayter is finally back in AEW. The former women's world champion returned during the AEW All In Zero Hour kickoff show, confronting Saraya and the Knight family in the ring after Saraya threatened to hijack the show, claiming there was no other British wrestler who compared to her.

Upon arriving, Hayter proceeded to take out the entire Knight family, nearly getting her hands on Saraya in the ring before Harley Cameron helped her make her escape. Cameron herself was not so lucky, as Hayter grabbed her and delivered a vicious clothesline before posing in the ring before the fans of her home country.

Hayter last performed at AEW Double or Nothing 2023, where she lost the AEW Women's World Championship to Toni Storm (who is currently the champion, though not in the same reign). Hayter actually suffered the injury before Double or Nothing, but toughed it out long enough for the belt to change hands. She was subsequently forced to miss AEW's inaugural Wembley Stadium event last year and appeared in danger of missing this year's event as well, though word had recently come out that she might be preparing to make her return. Notably, Hayter is a long-time ally of Britt Baker, who faces Mercedes Mone for the TBS Championship later Sunday evening.

