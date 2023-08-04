Backstage News On AEW Star Jamie Hayter's Injury, Estimated Return Date

Last week, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that former AEW Women's Champion Jamie Hayter would not be medically cleared to compete in time for AEW All In, which is slated to take place on August 27. Fightful Select later corroborated this report while adding some more unfortunate news — barring the instance of a miracle, Hayter's return to pro wrestling is "unexpected" to happen this year entirely.

While the timetable for Hayter's return was previously unknown, the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has provided a rough estimate, indicating that Hayter may step back into the ring in February 2024 after sustaining various injuries. Prior to Hayter's title match against Toni Storm at Double or Nothing, Tony Khan revealed that Hayter would be sidelined from a scheduled trios match against The Outcasts (Saraya, Storm, and Ruby Soho). A month prior, Storm had rammed Hayter's shoulder into steel stairs at ringside. Following this move, Hayter was seen wearing an arm sling in a backstage promo with her ally, Britt Baker.

Despite not wrestling for over five weeks, Hayter was granted permission to defend her AEW Women's World Championship against Storm at Double or Nothing on May 28. In a presumed method of protecting Hayter's shoulder, which was heavily taped up during the contest, The Outcasts unleashed a pre-match attack on Hayter. Hayter tried to fight back, but the damage had already been done. Hayter was swiftly defeated in three minutes. As a result, Storm was crowned the new champion, and Hayter was written off AEW programming.