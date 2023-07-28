Jamie Hayter Could Miss AEW All In Due To Injury

Former AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter hasn't competed in a match since May when she lost her title to Toni Storm at Double Or Nothing. Since then, she's been sidelined with an injury suffered around that time and while talk of her recovery timeline has stayed relatively quiet, it's very possible she may not be back in time for AEW's biggest show to date.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there have been conversations that she won't be ready as AEW travels to London for All In at the end of August. The highly anticipated Wembley Stadium show currently has no matches announced, but with over 74,000 tickets sold, AEW will have all eyes of the wrestling world on it to see what kind of show it's able to put on at such a great scale.

Hayter is one of the few British wrestlers on the AEW roster, so it makes sense that Tony Khan would like to book one of the hometown heroes from the U.K. on the show. This is one of the reasons why the likely inclusion of Will Ospreay at All In is such an attractive option.

Hayter had been feuding against The Outcasts at the time of her injury, with the women's faction credited for causing it on television. That still opens up the possibility for all sorts of vengeance upon her return, especially with Toni Storm still walking around with that belt around her waist. A confrontation between Hayter and Saraya — both from the U.K. — would have been massive at Wembley, and is something the latter admitted she wanted to happen. But all of those may be off the table as All In swiftly approaches and Hayter's return looks no closer.