Saraya Wants To Face Jamie Hayter Or Mercedes Moné At AEW Wembley Show

There's plenty happening in AEW right now, both onscreen and offscreen, but nothing quite as big as what the company will undertake this August when it runs its All In event at London, Engaland's Wembley Stadium. While it remains to be seen whether the promotion will attempt to fit over 90,000 people into the stadium or look for a lower number, All In undoubtedly represents the biggest risk AEW has taken to date and will likely be held in front of the biggest AEW crowd ever.

In addition, All In will represent the first opportunity for AEW stars from the United Kingdom to perform in their homeland. That includes Saraya. The 17-year-veteran has competed in front of huge crowds, including on the main card at WrestleMania 31, the chance to wrestle so close to her hometown, in front of a massive audience would be particularly special, as she admitted during an interview with Uproxx.

"I haven't performed in the UK in years," Saraya said. "And then to be on one of the biggest stages you can get over there, Wembley Stadium, it's just a very wild opportunity. It does have that WrestleMania 1 vibe where this is something really special. I feel so fortunate that I get to be a part of history."

As for who Saraya would like to face at Wembley, there are two names that stand out.

"I would love to face Jamie Hayter," Saraya said. "That would be amazing because she's also from the UK — I've had the opportunity to be in a tag and triple threat, but not a singles match, and I would love that opportunity. Do we open that Forbidden Door? Mercedes Moné, I would love to face her there. That would be such a full-circle moment. There's so much opportunity there."